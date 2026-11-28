[Sportschosun reporter Kim Jun-seok] Choo Sarang, who recently broke down in tears at her father Choo Sung-hoon's retirement match, has shared an update showing her enjoying a fun shopping date with her dad, smiling much more brightly.

On the 28th, Choo Sung-hoon posted a photo of himself standing side by side with his daughter Choo Sarang, along with the caption, “Shopping date with my daughter for the first time in a while.”

Choo Sung-hoon then said, “Why does it take women so long to buy one thing...? Dad is exhausted.” His complaint about the very real struggle of a dad worn out by his daughter's long shopping trip drew laughs.

Even so, he added, “At my age, I went and bought Madhappy,” humorously sharing his thoughts on shopping for trendy clothes with his daughter.

In the released photo, Choo Sung-hoon and Choo Sarang press their faces together in the store and look at the camera, both sticking out their tongues in a playful pose. The father-daughter duo of mischievous lookalikes show off their perfect chemistry.

Choo Sarang's grown-up look after a rapid growth spurt especially catches the eye. With her long, straight hair, round glasses and neatly manicured nails, she exudes the mature air of a bona fide teenage girl.

Choo Sarang previously moved viewers by breaking down in tears while watching Choo Sung-hoon's recently held retirement match in person.

Fans are continuing to send warm support for the happy everyday life of Choo Sung-hoon, who has wrapped up his fierce journey in the ring, and Choo Sarang, who has wiped away her tears and regained her bright energy.

narusi@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.