[Sportschosun reporter Jung Yoo-na] Sang-cheol of I'm Solo's 16th season publicly called for the video to be deleted, taking issue with Young-sook's appearance in blind-date content.

On the 27th, Sang-cheol shared on his social media a YouTube video featuring Young-sook and wrote, “This person still hasn’t offered me a single word of apology.”

Earlier, Young-sook appeared in a blind-date segment on the YouTube channel Eyes Magazine on the 26th. That day, she met Jung Ho-kyun, a model and actor who is 11 years younger than her.

After hearing about Young-sook’s appearance, Sang-cheol expressed his displeasure, referring to the legal dispute between them in the past. He claimed, “The image of someone who committed irreparable character assassination and defamation against me in the past, and was found guilty in a final court ruling, is being glorified and consumed as if nothing were wrong.”

He also sharply criticized the production team that cast Young-sook. Sang-cheol said, “A show that neglects even basic ethical standards and screening of its cast, while giving the perpetrator a positive image, is a clear case of secondary victimization that kills the victim twice over.”

He also stressed that “serious acts of harm must not be whitewashed and excused simply because time has passed and the public’s memory has faded.”

Sang-cheol called for the video to be deleted and for the production team to issue an official apology. He also said that if his demands were not met, he would take strong action to protect his reputation and rights.

Meanwhile, Sang-cheol and Young-sook became known to the public after appearing in the divorced-singles special of the 16th season of I'm Solo, which aired on ENA and SBS Plus. After the show, their conflict continued, including through the release of private messages, and eventually escalated into a legal dispute.

Sang-cheol filed a complaint against Young-sook on charges of defamation and insult, and she was sentenced to a fine of 2 million won.

jyn2011@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.