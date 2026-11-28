[Sportschosun reporter Park A-ram] Actress Go Eun-ah, who joined her family in selling fruit, shared a story about how she personally stepped in to stop a brazen customer.

In a recently released video on the YouTube channel Banggane, Go Eun-ah sold fruit lovingly grown by her parents alongside her mother, older sister Bang Hyo-seon, and younger brother Mir.

That day, Go Eun-ah actively promoted the fruit, shouting, “There’s a celebrity here!” to attract customers’ attention. Mir responded, “You should be promoting how delicious the apples are, not saying there’s a celebrity here. And, sorry, but we’re not celebrities,” making everyone laugh.

Meanwhile, Mir brought up his older sister Go Eun-ah’s unusual sales style. He joked, “Honestly, Go Eun-ah doesn’t need to work that hard. She’s the type who fights with troublesome customers.”

The reason was something a customer had done earlier. According to Mir, the customer was told by Go Eun-ah’s mother how much 10 kg of fruit cost and paid that amount, but tried to put 20 kg in and take it while she was away.

As soon as Go Eun-ah noticed what was happening, she ran over to the customer. She described the incident: “I told them how much 10 kg cost, and they said, ‘Okay,’ and paid. Then I saw them putting 20 kg in. I really ran over.”

She added, “I was startled and ran over. Because it wasn’t apples—it was persimmons. Persimmons are harder and more dangerous for Dad to pick.” Her point was that she was even more upset because her father had to put in a lot of effort and take risks to harvest them himself.

Her older sister Bang Hyo-seon, who was listening nearby, also shared a similar experience. She said, “There are really a lot of people like that. And there are people like this too—I’m not trying to disparage anyone,” adding that customers using canes had also been known to quietly take fruit. She continued, “There was definitely an elderly woman with a cane, but she’d walk by and casually take some with one hand. I just pretend not to notice.”

Mir added, “People like that really amount to only one party out of every 100. Everyone else is nice. There are occasionally troublesome customers,” emphasizing that most customers are good people.

Meanwhile, Go Eun-ah was born in 1988 and made her debut in entertainment through a commercial in 2004. She runs the YouTube channel Banggane with her family, including her younger brother Mir and older sister Bang Hyo-seon, sharing glimpses of their daily lives.

tokkig@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.