[Sportschosun reporter Jung Yoo-na] Broadcaster Noh Hong-chul is closing the bakery he has operated in Gimhae, South Gyeongsang Province. The closure is all the more disappointing because the place drew crowds when it opened, causing traffic congestion in the area.

On the 27th, Noh Hong-chul announced on social media that Hongcheol Chaek Bbang’s Circus location in Gimhae would cease operations.

“Hongcheol Chaek Bbang’s Circus location in Gimhae, which is filled with good memories, will close because the lease has expired,” he explained. “We need to restore the premises before the lease ends, so we’ll be open only through the 30th.”

He then thanked the customers who had visited the shop over the years. Noh said, “I sincerely thank everyone who has been with us,” adding, “It was such a joy to make incredibly beautiful and precious memories that it’s hard to believe.”

However, he left the door open to opening another location. He added, “Where would be more fun to open the next one?” hinting that he might introduce a new space in the future.

Noh opened the first Hongcheol Chaek Bbang location in Huam-dong, Yongsan-gu, Seoul, in 2020, followed by a second location in Gimhae, South Gyeongsang Province, in 2022.

The Gimhae location drew considerable attention from the moment it opened. Its interior, reflecting Noh Hong-chul’s distinctive personality, and its large sculptures caught visitors’ eyes, drawing crowds and generating so much interest that traffic backed up on nearby roads. Because of its unique atmosphere, it was also nicknamed the “Noh Hong-chul Theme Park.”

At the time, the Gimhae location also made headlines when it was reported to have monthly sales of 58 million won.

jyn2011@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.