[Sportschosun reporter Kim Jun-seok] Actor Lee Sang Yi has unveiled for the first time his family home, a sprawling mansion in Boryeong, South Chungcheong Province, with a mountain owned by his father and sweeping views of a reservoir, prompting Yoo Jae-suk to suddenly change how he addressed him.

In the second episode of “Kkangchon-cance 2,” a variety-show spinoff of “Pinggyego” released on the YouTube channel DdeunDdeun on the 28th, Yoo Jae-suk, Lee Dong-wook, Nam Chang-hee and Lee Sang Yi were shown buying seafood for a shellfish barbecue at Boryeong’s Ocheon Port before heading to the family home where Lee Sang Yi’s father lives.

As soon as they arrived, they were met with an overwhelming scale and sweeping natural scenery. Yoo Jae-suk, seeing it, could not hide his surprise. “Sang Yi, what is this? Aren’t you the prince of Boryeong?”

Lee Dong-wook was also left speechless, repeatedly exclaiming in admiration, while Nam Chang-hee marveled that the scenery was far more impressive than Suyeongseong, a local landmark they had visited earlier.

Lee Sang Yi’s father warmly welcomed the members and responded modestly to Yoo Jae-suk’s lavish praise, saying, “Sang Yi’s dad got carried away trying to create a work of art, so I dressed the place up.”

When Lee Dong-wook then asked how many pyeong the property was in total, saying he wouldn’t let it be aired, Lee Sang Yi’s father wittily replied, “If you’re thinking of buying it, I’ll tell you,” sending everyone into laughter.

Lee Sang Yi’s father also showed his thoughtful side by giving the members bouquets to welcome them. When he revealed terrace seating with a panoramic view overlooking the reservoir, the cast’s admiration reached its peak.

Even though Lee Sang Yi joked, “This is just for show,” Yoo Jae-suk was so overwhelmed by the scale of the mountain and mansion that he abruptly changed how he addressed Lee Sang Yi, saying, “Hyung! You’re Sang Yi hyung!”

Yoo Jae-suk kept the mood light to the end, joking, “I’m just glad I’ve always been so nice to Sang Yi.”

narusi@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.