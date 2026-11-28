[Sportschosun reporter Park A-ram] Doctor and entrepreneur Lyuh Esther, 62, broke into a broad smile after local Kenyan students told her she looked 26.

A video released on the 27th on the YouTube channel Yeo Esther's Esther TV featured Lyuh Esther and medical journalist Hong Hye-geol enjoying a trip to Kenya.

After arriving in Kenya, the couple exchanged warm greetings with students they met there. When the students spoke to them in Korean and even showed an interest in K-pop, the couple reacted with amazement.

As the mood warmed up, Hong Hye-geol began teasing Lyuh Esther. He introduced his wife as a famous actress in Korea and watched the local students’ reaction.

An interesting situation unfolded when the production team asked the students how old Lyuh Esther was. The students guessed her age based on her face, and their answer was 26.

The unexpected answer drew continued surprise from those at the scene. The students were especially astonished, as if they could hardly believe it, when they were told that Lyuh Esther was actually 62. The age guess, off by at least 0 years, left the scene filled with laughter.

Meanwhile, Lyuh Esther works as a doctor and entrepreneur, and shares various aspects of her daily life on YouTube with her husband, Hong Hye-geol.

tokkig@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.