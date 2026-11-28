[Sportschosun reporter Jung Yoo-na] Model and television personality Jang Yoon Ju spent a special day in London, United Kingdom, celebrating her husband Jung Seung-min’s birthday. She prepared a birthday feast herself and even wrote him a letter, shedding tears as she put her thoughts on paper.

On the 28th, a video was posted on Jang Yoon Ju’s YouTube channel titled, “I may not be able to tell them I’m a model, but I’ll make sure to introduce them to Korean food before I come back. Yesss. The Yoonjure family’s grand campaign to introduce kimbap.”

In the video, Jang Yoon Ju prepared seaweed soup and japchae herself to celebrate her husband’s birthday. She also gave him a cashmere scarf she had picked out with their daughter, Lisa, sharing the family’s love with him.

Jang Yoon Ju became visibly emotional while writing a letter for her husband. In it, she wrote, “My dear Seungmin. Celebrating your birthday in London feels even more new and wonderful. I believe that no matter what we go through, gratitude and grace will surely protect us.”

She went on to share her heartfelt feelings, saying, “Seungmin, thank you for becoming my husband. I love you,” moving viewers.

Jung Seung-min also appeared touched as he received the heartfelt gifts prepared by his wife and daughter.

Jang Yoon Ju married designer Jung Seung-min, who is four years her junior, in 2015, and they have one daughter. Recently, she moved to the United Kingdom with her family so her husband could pursue his studies.

jyn2011@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.