[Sportschosun reporter Kim Jun-seok] Kim Jong-min, an original cast member of 2 Days & 1 Night (1N2D), will share the behind-the-scenes story of how he refused to get in the water in the show’s early days.

The first installment of the six members’ “grown-up vacation” unfolds as they travel to Ganghwa County in Incheon Metropolitan City on 2 Days & 1 Night Season 4, airing on KBS 2TV on the 29th (hereafter, 1N2D).

That day, ahead of a mission with a penalty for getting in the water, Kim Jong-min shares a memory of the first time he took the plunge during Season 1 of 1N2D.

Recalling how unfamiliar it was at the time for people to get in the water on a TV show, he says, “When I first started doing 1N2D back then, they told me to get in the water, so I thought they were joking.”

Kim Jong-min shares the behind-the-scenes story of how he boldly rejected the 1N2D production team’s suggestion that he get in the water, saying, “Back then, I thought, ‘What do you mean, getting in the water in the middle of winter?’ So I didn’t. But the older guys really did get in.”

After hearing this, Moon Se-yoon makes everyone laugh by telling the production team he refuses to get in the water in exactly the same way Kim Jong-min did.

Meanwhile, Kim Jong-min provides the pretext for the mission’s failure and becomes the target of a barrage of attacks from the younger members. He even takes a stinging dose of blunt truth from Lee Ki-taek, the youngest member, who joined 1N2D just five months ago, when Lee asks, “How can you be so shameless?” The episode leaves Kim Jong-min with his dignity bruised as 1N2D’s eldest member in his 19th year on the show.

Meanwhile, Lee Yong-jin, DinDin and Lee Ki-taek, who failed to pass the go-home mission on their last trip, carry out their penalty by taking part in that day’s recording with their faces made up.

At the sight of the trio appearing with shocking looks, Kim Jong-min, Moon Se-yoon and Lee Joon react with disbelief, saying, “That’s the worst,” “I hate it so much,” and “Thank goodness I didn’t get the penalty.”

Viewers can see Lee Yong-jin, DinDin and Lee Ki-taek’s makeup penalty, which shocked the recording set, on 2 Days & 1 Night Season 4, airing on the 29th at 6:10 p.m.

narusi@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.