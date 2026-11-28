[Sportschosun Reporter Park A-ram] Former soccer player Kim Young-kwang, who had suspended his activities amid a controversy over retaliatory driving, returned to YouTube after about a month and apologized again. Netizens’ reactions were mixed.

On the 27th, Kim Young-kwang posted a video on his YouTube channel, “I Am Kim Young-kwang,” and talked about how he had spent his time since the controversy and what he planned to do next.

In the video, Kim bowed his head and said, “I want to say I’m sorry. I’m so sorry, and I have no excuse. I sincerely apologize to the taxi driver. I’m also sorry to all my subscribers.”

He went on to say that after the controversy, he spent time at home reflecting on himself. “I kept taking time at home to reflect,” he said. “I did a lot of soul-searching and looked back once again on how I had lived. I spent time wondering what I should do to become a better person, and what I should do to be a person of integrity.”

The video was framed around a visit to Bukhansan National Park, symbolizing his resolve to make a fresh start. It also showed him taking photos and chatting with fans who recognized him as he climbed the mountain.

Kim thanked the fans who had supported him. “I once again thought that I should become a more mature and better person,” he said, adding that he intended to show a greater sense of responsibility going forward.

He also discussed why he was continuing his YouTube activities. Kim said he felt the greatest sense of fulfillment when viewers told him they had gained courage from watching his videos.

“I’ll do a better job preparing so I can inspire you with confidence and courage and make this a channel that brings you comfort again,” he said, adding, “I’m sorry once again, and I’ll return with useful, good content.”

After the video was posted, a range of reactions appeared in the comments. Some users expressed disapproval of his early return, saying, “I didn’t expect him to return after just a month,” “Isn’t this too soon?” and “It doesn’t feel sincere.” Others offered support and welcomed his return, saying, “Welcome back” and “I’ve been waiting.”

Kim had previously faced allegations that he engaged in retaliatory driving against a taxi near a tunnel in Seoul’s Mapo District last March. The taxi driver claimed at the time that the SUV Kim was driving had passed his vehicle and then cut in at close range, among other dangerous driving maneuvers.

The incident later came to light through media reports, and the controversy escalated when footage from the taxi’s dashcam was also released. The police found insufficient evidence that Kim had deliberately threatened or tried to harm the other driver, and decided not to refer the case to prosecutors. Prosecutors, who took over the case after the taxi driver filed an objection, also decided not to prosecute.

Kim also issued an apology on social media on the 9th of last month. At the time, he explained that the police had decided not to refer the case and found no grounds for charges, while saying that, apart from the legal judgment, he took seriously the fact that his driving could have caused others anxiety or discomfort.

After returning to YouTube after about a month and apologizing once again, Kim Young-kwang now faces divided public reactions to his comeback. Attention is focused on what steps he will take next.

tokkig@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.