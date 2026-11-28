On the afternoon of the 1st, singer Shin Yong Jae released his first full-length solo album since his debut and held a showcase at Hana Tour V Hall in Hongdae, Seoul. Shin Yong Jae during the photo session. Seogyo-dong

From the story behind his marriage to his wife and updates on parenting to his concerns onstage, singer Shin Yong Jae’s revelations struck a deep chord.

Shin Yong Jae appeared on KBS2’s “The Seasons – Sung Si-kyung’s Eardrum Boyfriend,” which aired on the 27th. He made his entrance singing “Reason,” an OST track from the drama “Secret Garden,” and showed off his signature explosive vocal power.

In response to a question about how he had been, Shin Yong Jae shared updates on his marriage and parenting.

“I have an 18-month-old son. I kept taking care of him until I started preparing for the album,” Shin Yong Jae said, sharing what daily life as a father has been like.

He said he was certain he would marry his wife when they met for the third time. “We had similar ways of thinking, so I thought, ‘I could have a good life if I married this person.’ We dated for about two years and then got married,” he recalled.

Shin Yong Jae is known for producing countless “karaoke no-go songs” with his flawless high notes. During his time with 4Men, he had hits such as “I Woke Up to a Breakup,” “I Can’t” and “Once in a While”; as a soloist, he scored hits with songs including “The Reason I Became a Singer” and “I’ll Lend It to You.” These songs generally stand out for their heartrending emotion and the appeal of their powerful high-note choruses.

However, he unexpectedly opened up about struggling to sing in the middle register, rather than hit the signature ultra-high notes he was known for in the past. “Thinking I couldn’t do it put even more pressure on me, and I started making mistakes I’d never made before. Psychological factors played a big part,” he said, describing his slump. He also shared his personal technique for easing his nerves: hugging himself before going onstage.

He also shared that, although breakup songs are his trademark, he has found it harder to connect emotionally with them since getting married. He emphasized that while recording the title track “Goodbye’s Goodbye,” he drew out the emotion by thinking about parting from his family.

Reporter Kim Young-rok, lunarfly@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.