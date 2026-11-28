[Sportschosun reporter Kim Jun-seok] Family medicine specialist Min Hye-yeon and actor Joo Jin-mo, a married couple who had been living as DINKs (dual-income, no-kids couples), announced the dramatic news of a pregnancy at age 42, humorously reflecting on the realities of the ages late-in-life parents would face.

On the 27th, Min Hye-yeon shared on her YouTube channel, ‘Dr. Hye-yeon,’ everything from the moment she first confirmed her pregnancy to how she surprised both sets of parents with the news, as well as the behind-the-scenes story of how they decided to have a child.

In the video, Min said the two had originally been DINKs, enjoying life together without children, but that they reached a turning point when Joo Jin-mo suddenly changed his mind this spring.

Joo Jin-mo suggested they try for a baby, promising to take on the primary caregiving role and raise the child himself. Min, who was understandably worried about having a child at the not-insignificant age of 42, was fortunate to conceive as soon as they started trying, she explained.

As they shared an ultrasound photo to announce the pregnancy at a Korean set-menu restaurant with her mother-in-law and her husband’s nieces and nephews, the age of the soon-to-be parents came up, prompting a burst of laughter.

Min Hye-yeon brought the house down with laughter when she pointed out, “By the time the baby starts elementary school, Joo Jin-mo will be 60.”

Joo Jin-mo also lightened the mood with the realization that he would have to keep working hard even after turning 60, saying he would need to live long enough to see the child turn 20 and get married.

Earlier, when she gave the ultrasound photo to her own mother on the first day of the holiday, the moment also brought a moving flood of tears.

Her mother, who had no idea what was going on, realized she was going to have a grandchild and burst into tears on the spot. When her mother said she had been going through a hard time, Min Hye-yeon shared her candid feelings about being an older expectant mother: “Mom had me when she was 40, but I’m 42, so I’m older.”

Min Hye-yeon had initially planned to share the news gradually after her pregnancy entered a stable phase, but media reports came out first, prompting her to release the video in a hurry. She is carefully cherishing the blessing that came to her later in life and preparing for a healthy delivery.

narusi@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.