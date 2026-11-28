Photo: Park Ha-na’s social media

Photo: Park Ha-na’s social media

[Sportschosun reporter Kim Young-rok] Actress Park Ha-na announced that she is pregnant, 17 months after getting married.

On the 28th, Park Ha-na shared her heartfelt feelings on social media, writing, “A precious new life has come to us, too! We’re now a family of three.”

In the photo, Park Ha-na is beaming alongside her husband, Kim Tae-sul, while holding an ultrasound image showing their baby.

In another video, she places the ultrasound image atop numerous syringes and waves her hand, seemingly saying both hello and goodbye. Her husband also expresses his joy by giving a thumbs-up.

Former basketball player Kim Tae-sul was born in 1984, while Park Ha-na was born in 1985; the couple are one year apart in age. In a short post, Park Ha-na wrote, “I’m rooting for all couples struggling with infertility. Jelly Bear, let’s get along,” capturing at once the long wait and hardships they have endured, and the intense excitement of awaiting a child.

Park Ha-na and Kim Tae-sul are delighted to be expecting a baby about 17 months after marrying last June. The couple are embarking on a new chapter as a “family of three,” and their happiness is eagerly anticipated. Warm messages of support are pouring in from friends and fans who have heard the news, including fellow actors Kim Ga-yeon, Nam Bo-ra and Im Soo-hyang, comedians Kim Ki-ri and Kim Min-kyung, and announcer Kim Yoon-hee.

Photo: Park Ha-na’s social media

Park Ha-na debuted in 2003 as a member of the co-ed group Funny, then turned to acting. After years as an unknown, she rose to stardom playing Baek Ya in the 2014 MBC drama Apgujeong Midnight Sun. She has since continued to impress with her performances in works including Still Loving You, The House of Dolls, Young Lady and Gentleman, and Vengeance of the Bride.

As his nickname “Magic Kid” suggests, Kim Tae-sul was regarded as an all-time great genius point guard who followed in the footsteps of Kang Dong-hee and Kim Seung-hyun. He played for five teams, including the SK Knights, KGC, KCC Egis, Samsung Thunders and DB Promy. He coached Goyang Sono Skygunners in 2024–2025 and is working as a basketball commentator in 2026.

Reporter Kim Young-rok lunarfly@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.