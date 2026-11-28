Photo: (left) YouTube channel “K-popit”

[Jung Yoo-na, Sportschosun reporter] Photos of a woman believed to be the wife of Seungri, formerly of BigBang, are spreading online and drawing attention.

Recently, posts titled “Seungri’s Wife Reveals Her Face” have appeared on various online communities and social media.

The released photo shows a woman standing in front of a bathroom mirror, holding an ultrasound photo with her full-term belly exposed. A man’s silhouette can also be seen in the background, taking a photo with a camera.

The post claims that the woman in the photo is Seungri’s pregnant wife. However, the photo’s source and the woman’s identity have not been confirmed, so it is unclear whether the photo actually shows Seungri and his wife.

Meanwhile, multiple media outlets recently reported that Seungri is legally married to a woman in her 20s who is not in the entertainment industry, and that his wife is pregnant and due to give birth next January.

Seungri recently appeared at an airport with his pregnant wife. When more reporters than expected gathered at the scene, Seungri appeared wary of his surroundings. His wife, who is said to be eight months pregnant, followed behind him with her protruding belly concealed by a white padded jacket. After spotting the reporters, the two covered their faces with their outerwear and hurriedly left.

Earlier, after becoming embroiled in the so-called “Burning Sun gate” in 2019, Seungri left BigBang and stopped his entertainment activities.

jyn2011@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.