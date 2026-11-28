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[Sportschosun reporter Park A-ram] Singer Na Mi-ae will share her late-in-life newlywed life after marrying composer In-hyo at 61 and starting a new chapter as a bride in her 60s.

▶ Singer Na Mi-ae Becomes a Bride in Her 60s

The couple are husband In-hyo, 70, who starts each morning by checking his blood pressure, and wife Mi-ae, 61, who cheers when his reading is normal. Mi-ae is making a steaming pot of “Love Soup” again today. They married last September and are blissfully enjoying newlywed life. The doting 70-year-old husband, his affectionate bride in her 60s, and her adorable 95-year-old mother have all started living together in their newlywed home. The three drink their morning coffee together and have ice cream together after work.

For the couple, music was the bridge that brought them together. A composer husband and a singer wife: 20 years ago, they briefly crossed paths at a local broadcaster’s singing contest, where he was a judge and she was a contestant. In-hyo hoped to write a song someday for the singer with such a beautiful voice. Years later, they met again as if by fate. They fell in love and went on to marry.

▶ “My Man” Comes Along for a Woman Whose World Was Only Her Mother

After debuting as a singer at 20, her life revolved around her mother and music. As her older sisters and younger sibling married, she resolved, “I guess I’ll have to live with Mom.” During her long years as an unknown singer, she won a trot competition in 2014, but the success was short-lived. During the COVID-19 pandemic, she had nowhere even to sing. Around that time, her mother, who had been her support, developed dementia. In desperation, Mi-ae started broadcasting on her own, singing while caring for her mother around the clock.

She hadn’t even thought about love or marriage, but true love came along with “My Man,” a song she received from composer In-hyo. Always smiling, he understood Mi-ae’s tender heart and kept making her laugh. When he was the first to say, “Let’s live with your mother,” she thought, “He’s the one.”

Marriage had been difficult for In-hyo, too. After divorcing early and raising his son and daughter, he suffered a stroke at 48, in the prime of his life. He struggled across the sand at Gwangalli Beach in his hometown of Busan, his ankles wobbling from weakness, and gritted his teeth as he climbed mountains to rehabilitate. When he felt he had regained some mobility, he moved to Seoul and resumed composing. He eventually managed to get around, but never imagined meeting someone. He had planned to move into a retirement community someday, but singer Na Mi-ae, whom he had always admired from afar, became “my woman.”

▶ He Composes, She Sings: “Our Late-Blooming Love”

Mi-ae became a bride in her 60s. At the wedding, she declared, “We’ll have a son and a daughter and live happily.” And love really did flourish, bringing a son and daughter, a daughter-in-law, and five grandchildren into her life. When the couple go to Busan for work, they see the son and daughter. Their reserved son is preparing a surprise cake for their first wedding anniversary, while the daughter, who had worried about her father living alone, and daughter-in-law, are simply grateful to Mi-ae. Mi-ae, too, tears up and says, “I can’t believe a day like this has come for me.”

A work trip to Busan has come up for Mi-ae. In a hurry, she makes kimchi with her older sister. For the first time in her life, she plans to make “Mom-style kimchi” herself and take it to her daughter’s home in Busan.

The event venues she used to visit with just her mother are now visited with In-hyo, making them a team of three. Her mother used to be her manager; now In-hyo is. She couldn’t feel more reassured. Mi-ae says she could hardly travel at all before she married. At the invitation of In-hyo’s younger sibling, they set off for Jeju Island for a change. Dressed in matching outfits, they enjoyed a one-night, two-day trip with the feel of a honeymoon before returning. But her mother, who had been waiting only for her daughter the whole time, wept sorrowfully.

Mi-ae knew only her mother and music, while In-hyo got back on his feet through rehabilitation after the major ordeal of a stroke. Perhaps fate brought them together so they could find happiness as a couple. They met late, but that makes their “late-blooming love” all the more precious. Let’s take a look at this “newlywed diary” that is sure to move viewers, too.

KBS1 TV’s Screening Humanity, “A Newlywed Diary at 60,” will air from Monday, November 30, through Friday, December 4, at 7:50 a.m.

tokkig@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.