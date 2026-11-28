[Sportschosun reporter Jung Yoo-na] The group S.E.S. has shared a reunion of all three members to mark its 29th debut anniversary.

Eugene posted a video on her social media on the 28th, along with the message, “S.E.S Happy 29th Debut Anniversary~! To our friends who have always been with us... Thank you, and I love you.”

The video showed Bada, Eugene and Shoo gathered together and spending time. S.E.S., which debuted in 1997, appears to have reunited to celebrate its 29th anniversary.

Shoo’s appearance in particular drew attention. Since her meetings with Bada and Eugene had rarely been made public until now, the sight of the three together was itself a welcome one.

The three members showed that their close friendship remains unchanged. Bada and Shoo in particular were even seen walking affectionately with their arms linked, bringing smiles to fans’ faces. Fans continue to congratulate them and express delight at the sight of the three together, shared to mark their 29th debut anniversary.

jyn2011@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.