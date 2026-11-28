Photo: Miura Ayane’s social media

Photo: Miura Ayane’s social media

[Sportschosun reporter Kim Young-rok] Miura Ayane, the wife of multitalented entertainer Lee Ji-hoon, shared a glimpse of the realities of postpartum recovery after giving birth to their second child.

On the 28th, Miura Ayane posted several photos on her social media, saying, “I’m dealing with breast engorgement.”

In the photos, Ayane is sitting on a sofa in comfortable hospital clothes, with both hands near her eyes and even a crying emoji. The joy and excitement of giving birth to her second child were brief; the photos conveyed the weight of facing the realities of childbirth and parenting.

But even though it was only the fifth day since she gave birth on the 23rd, Miura Ayane began postpartum care, saying, “Starting my recovery today!!!” She wrapped her swollen body in plastic wrap and focused on regaining her health with meals including seaweed soup and grilled fish.

Her husband Lee Ji-hoon’s affectionate parenting also stands out. He carefully cradles their newborn second child and feeds the baby with a bottle. The composure of a “seasoned dad” is evident as he securely supports the baby with one hand and holds the bottle with the other. His gaze, fixed unwaveringly on the baby, is striking, too. He has an increasingly familiar presence as a father.

Photo: Miura Ayane’s social media

Lee Ji-hoon and Ayane married in 2021, overcoming a 14-year age gap. After welcoming their first daughter in 2023, they welcomed their second child on the 23rd, becoming a family of four.

At the time, Lee Ji-hoon shared his overwhelming joy, saying, “Could there be another moment like this in the world? You, greeting the world with your little hands. And Mom, who brought you into this world with a love greater than anyone else’s. Dad could only watch from your side, feeling grateful, and then grateful again.”

Reporter Kim Young-rok | lunarfly@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.