[Sportschosun Reporter Jung Yoo-na] A story that amateur runners can earn tens of millions of won a year from race prize money alone came to light, drawing attention.

A video titled “How Much Do Top 1% Amateur Runners Earn From Prize Money Alone?” was recently released on the YouTube channel Togetherwithsean.

In the video, Sean sat down for a meal and chatted with several running influencers after a race. As they discussed race results and expected times, they also spoke candidly about the prize money available at running events and how much runners could earn.

Sean explained, “If you win the race taking place the next day, they give you prizes and gift certificates.”

When the conversation turned to prize money, one runner estimated that “people who compete in Masters races every week and consistently place near the top probably earn around 15 million to 20 million won a year,” drawing attention. One runner even shared an anecdote about buying Samsung Electronics stock with race prize money.

The production team also asked, “You’re all top finishers. How much could you earn if you really set your mind to it and ran?”

An amateur runner responded with a question: “Are you asking how much someone could earn if they competed as one of those so-called ‘race specialists’?” They went on to explain, “Those runners never enter short-distance races. They always enter the longest race because the prize money is higher for longer races.”

They added, “I heard that someone I know earns 20 million to 30 million won a year. It’s like earning an annual salary,” and continued, “They enter a race with a 1 million won prize on Saturday, then another race with a 1 million won prize on Sunday. Some people even enter races in the morning and evening,” leaving the others amazed.

jyn2011@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.