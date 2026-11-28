[Sportschosun reporter Lee Ga-eun] Singer Soo Yeon Yi left a lasting impression with a heartfelt message and a deeply moving celebratory performance.

Soo Yeon Yi attended the 2026 Sharing Korea Awards, which aired on KBS 1TV on the afternoon of the 28th. Asked what “sharing” meant to her, she spoke from the heart: “I would like to describe it as a miracle. Sharing is about conveying a warm heart, and I think many people who receive that warmth will find the courage to carry on again.” Her words resonated deeply with viewers.

Soo Yeon Yi, the youngest award presenter at this ceremony, presented the Korea Disaster Relief Association President’s Commendation, also revealing her deep devotion to her grandmother. “I sometimes feel upset when I can’t give a proper performance, but my grandmother, who is always by my side in good times and bad, is my greatest strength. I, too, want to be someone who gives strength by being there for others, just like my grandmother,” she said, adding to the heartwarming atmosphere.

In the celebratory performance that followed the awards presentation, she moved the audience even more by showing her talents as a singer, her main profession. Soo Yeon Yi chose “Love’s Starlight,” an OST from the KBS2 drama “Love on the Menu,” and expressed her deep longing for one person and her unwavering feelings with her signature delicate sensibility and powerful vocals, cementing the presence of a more mature “nation’s granddaughter.”

Meanwhile, Soo Yeon Yi is set to take the stage at KBS Arena on December 24 for “Merry TROT-mas!,” the first family concert by her agency, TOTALSET Entertainment, where she will present a special performance to bring the year to a dazzling close.

joyjoy90@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.