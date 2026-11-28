[Sportschosun reporter Kim So-hee] Choo Sung-hoon expressed his heartfelt thanks to fans after the fight, building anticipation for his future activities.

Former mixed martial arts fighter Choo Sung-hoon uploaded a video titled “What I Wanted to Say After the Fight” to his YouTube channel on the 28th. In the video, he reflected on recently completing his final bout before retirement and expressed his gratitude to the fans who had supported him.

In the released video, Choo Sung-hoon said in a somewhat hoarse voice, “It’s only been about five days since the (retirement bout) ended, but I caught a bad cold, so my voice isn’t in good shape.”

Choo Sung-hoon went on to repeatedly express his gratitude for the support he received during the fight. “Thank you so much for cheering me on. I was so grateful, and I really felt that support,” he said. “It gave me strength, too. My family was also a source of strength that helped me get into the ring and fight until the end, but thanks to all of you fans and subscribers, I was able to get in there and stay on my feet until the very end.”

He drew attention by citing not only his family’s support but also that of his fans and subscribers as what enabled him to stay in the ring through his final fight. For someone who spent a long time as a fighter and competed in countless bouts, the fans’ support seems to have been a great source of strength, helping him keep fighting without giving up until the final moment.

He also spoke about his plans for future activities. Choo Sung-hoon said, “I don’t know what I’ll do or how I’ll go about it from here, but I’ll look for things you like and things I can do, and come see you.”

He expressed a wish to arrange opportunities to meet fans in person as well. “If I can put together something like an in-person event, I’ll give it a try,” he added, leaving open the possibility of connecting with fans offline as well as online.

Finally, Choo Sung-hoon pledged to enjoy the time ahead and promised fans they would meet again. “I’ll try to enjoy life from now on. I’ll appear before you as soon as possible next year,” he said in farewell, bringing the video to a close.

Meanwhile, Choo Sung-hoon fought Chris Leben in his retirement bout at Black Combat XVII, held at Gocheok Sky Dome in Seoul on the 21st. Although he lost by decision, he announced that he would donate his entire fight purse for the benefit of younger fighters, bringing his 22-year career as a mixed martial arts fighter to a close.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.