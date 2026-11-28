[Sportschosun reporter Lee Ga-eun] Actress and model Kang Da-eun, daughter of actor Kang Seok-woo, showed off her increasingly radiant beauty.

A video was released on the “Kang Da-eun” YouTube channel on the 28th, titled “A Health Checkup for the First Time in Four Years... A Vlog of Eating Everything I Want After My Appetite Kicks In.”

That day, Kang Da-eun opened up about becoming more interested in her health, saying, “As you get older, the direction of the life you pursue changes, doesn’t it? There’s also becoming prettier on the outside, but my focus right now is on becoming a person who’s healthy on the inside. I understand why people tell you to work out hard.” She was also due to have a health checkup for the first time in four years.

The day before her health checkup, she first went to her company to have profile photos taken. After taking photos of Kang Da-eun, the person in charge of the shoot exclaimed, “Wow, she’s pretty no matter what,” admiring her beauty. After returning home, Kang Da-eun ate an early dinner to prepare for her health checkup.

After completing her health checkup the next day, she expressed relief, saying her overall test results were normal.

Kang Da-eun first became known to the public after appearing with Kang Seok-woo on SBS’s “Take Care of My Dad” in 2015. She later worked as an actress in dramas such as “Blue Spring from a Distance” and “Wind, Clouds, and Rain.”

joyjoy90@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.