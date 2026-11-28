[Sportschosun reporter Kim So-hee] Jaden Kim, the son of TV personality Kim Sung-joo, drew attention after revealing that he had never watched a single episode of Munhwa Broadcasting Corporation (MBC)’s variety show Dad! Where Are We Going?

On the 28th, Jaden Kim took time to interact with netizens by answering their questions on his account.

That day, a netizen asked, “Do you still watch Dad! Where Are We Going?” Jaden Kim drew interest with his reply: “I’ve never watched even a single episode in my life.”

He explained why: “It’s because I feel as if I have a one-use time machine that lets me briefly peek into that time. Knowing my personality, I’m sure that once I start watching, I’ll binge-watch the whole thing, so it feels too precious to start casually.”

He added, “Won’t I open it someday, when I really miss who I was back then, and my father?” His answer—that he still hasn’t watched the show, which holds memories of his childhood—conveyed his wish to cherish that time and left a gentle, lingering impression.

He also answered a question about how his youngest sister, Min-ju, was doing. Jaden Kim shared a selfie with her and made people laugh by calling it “unrequited love that lasts until death.” His witty, affectionate reply about his sister added a warm touch.

Meanwhile, Jaden Kim appeared alongside his father, Kim Sung-joo, on MBC’s variety show Dad! Where Are We Going? in 2013, where they received widespread love. Despite his young age at the time, his candid and quirky charm captured viewers’ attention, and watching him grow on the show gave many people lasting memories. He made headlines when he enrolled at NYU Tisch.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.