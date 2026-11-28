[Sportschosun reporter Lee Ge-eun] Singer Baek Ji-young said she had lost about 6 kg.

On the 28th, a video of Baek Ji-young making kimchi was posted on her YouTube channel, “Baek Ji-young.”

While making kimchi with an acquaintance, Baek Ji-young said, “We used to make kimchi every year, too, but it’s hard. I’ve realized how important stamina is. If I skip exercise for just a few days, I can feel my muscles wasting away.”

The production team then asked, “I heard you’ve lost a lot of weight recently,” and Baek Ji-young replied happily, “I went from 60.3 kg to 55.5 kg. I’ve even weighed in at 54.8 kg. My muscle mass has increased, and my fat mass has dropped considerably. I’ve lost weight, but I don’t feel physically exhausted.” In an earlier video, Baek Ji-young (left) looks somewhat heavier, while in the video from that day, she drew attention with a noticeably slimmer appearance.

She added, “I think it’s because I’ve been losing weight gradually since March. When you go on a starvation diet, you lose muscle too, and that saps your energy. It’s important to reduce body fat and maintain or build muscle, rather than simply eating as little as possible and focusing only on lowering your weight.” She stressed that losing weight gradually and healthily is more important than resorting to an extreme short-term diet.

Meanwhile, Baek Ji-young married actor Jung Suk-won in 2013, and they have a daughter, Vicky.

joyjoy90@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.