[Sportschosun reporter Kim So-hee] Actress Kang Sung-yeon shared a glimpse of her affectionate weekend routine with her doctor husband, offering a happy update.

On the 28th, Kang Sung-yeon shared a post on her account showing her attending singer Park Ki-Yeong’s concert. Her outing to enjoy some culture for the first time in a while and spend special time with her family drew attention.

In the photos, Kang Sung-yeon poses for a snapshot alongside her husband, a neurologist. The two held hands tightly and exuded an affectionate atmosphere. Their natural displays of affection conveyed a love on par with that of newlyweds. They appeared to enjoy an intimate time at the concert with their family. A photo of her leaning her head against her husband and smiling brightly even brought a smile to those who saw it.

Meanwhile, after divorcing in 2023, Kang Sung-yeon met someone new and started a family. She announced her remarriage last May, marking a new beginning in her life.

Kang Sung-yeon’s husband, Jang Min-uk, is a neurologist who became known to the public after appearing on various TV programs, including KBS 1TV’s AM Plaza. The two reportedly first met while appearing together on JTBC’s “Doctors’ Sseolwangsseollae” in 2022.

Kang Sung-yeon has found a new life partner and is continuing to enjoy a happy everyday life. Fans remain interested in her updates as she shares the little moments she spends with her husband.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.