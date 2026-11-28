[Sportschosun reporter Kim So-hee] Singer A-min and actor Ko Kyu-pil have become parents, welcoming their first daughter.

On the 28th, A-min posted several photos and videos to her account along with the message, “2026.11.23 Our baby Haengbok, Dad’s spitting image, is here.”

The photos show the daughter of A-min and Ko Kyu-pil, born on the 23rd. Snugly wrapped in a swaddling cloth, the baby is fast asleep with both eyes tightly closed. The sight of the tiny, adorable newborn brings smiles to those who see her.

A-min also drew attention by sharing a 3D ultrasound image of her daughter. Her daughter’s face looked remarkably like the image seen in the ultrasound before the birth. A-min marveled at her daughter’s looks, saying, “She looks exactly like the 3D ultrasound.”

Then, seeing how much their daughter looks like her father, she tagged her husband Ko Kyu-pil’s account and added, “Kyu-pil, stop sleeping and wake up ...,” bringing a laugh.

Ko Kyu-pil and A-min married in November 2023 after dating for nine years.

Ko Kyu-pil made his debut as a child actor in the 1993 film “Kid Cop,” then made his debut again in 2003 as part of the Korean Broadcasting System (KBS)’s 20th open recruitment class for actors. He earned widespread affection for playing the character Chorong-i in the 2023 film “The Roundup: No Way Out.”

A-min is a singer-songwriter who debuted in 2018 with the single album “Hide And Seek.”

Reporter Kim So-hee | yaqqol@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.