[Sportschosun reporter Lee Ge-eun] Actor Shin Min-a has made headlines after being captured bursting into tears while listening to singer Kim Yuna’s song.

A fancam video of Kim Yuna’s congratulatory performance at the 47th Blue Dragon Film Awards ceremony recently drew widespread attention, garnering around 700,000 views. Actors including Go Ah-sung were seen getting emotional, but Shin Min-a especially caught viewers’ attention by bursting into tears as soon as Kim Yuna’s performance began.

It is rare to see Shin Min-a cry in front of a camera. But as she listened to “Going Home,” she repeatedly dabbed at her tears, and her eyes and the tip of her nose even turned red.

Kim Yuna’s “Going Home” features poignant lyrics: “On the way home, I entrust my heart to the fading sunlight, and, thinking of you, I grow sad amid countless thoughts.” It is also well known as a comforting song that soothes the heart. Some online users speculated that it may have reminded Shin Min-a of the days she spent with her husband, Kim Woo-bin.

Shin Min-a and Kim Woo-bin met in 2015 while modeling in an advertisement for a clothing brand and became a couple. They married last year after dating for 10 years. Having stood by each other for so long, they received many congratulations when they married. It was especially moving to be reminded that Shin Min-a supported Kim Woo-bin while he was battling nasopharyngeal cancer. Venerable Pomnyun, who officiated at their wedding, also drew attention by sharing an anecdote that Shin Min-a prayed with an offering of rice on her head while Kim Woo-bin was undergoing treatment.

Shin Min-a’s tears have once again drawn attention to the couple’s poignant love story: how the two endured difficult times together before becoming husband and wife.

Meanwhile, Shin Min-a recently added another signature work to her filmography with Disney+’s original series “The Remarried Empress.” She is set to meet viewers next year in the drama “Wednesday, Thursday, Friday.”

joyjoy90@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.