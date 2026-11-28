[Sportschosun reporter Lee Ge-eun] Karina, a member of the group aespa, expressed her special affection for her nibling.

An interview video with Karina was released on the Marie Claire Korea YouTube channel on the 28th.

When a fan congratulated her, saying, “I heard you recently became an aunt,” Karina celebrated, saying, “I did become an aunt.” Karina’s older sister is five years older than her and was born in 1995. She got married last year. She is reportedly a nurse.

“(The baby) is so cute I could die. I think the baby really is cute. It’s not just rose-colored glasses—the baby really is so cute. I show people around me photos of the baby, and they all said the baby was cute,” she said, showing her doting-aunt side.

Talking about meeting the baby for the first time, she said, “I’d only seen the baby in photos, but I couldn’t resist and went to my parents’ house to see the baby. The baby was small, warm and gentle, and reminded me of Pponyo (Winter’s pet dog) as a puppy,” making people laugh.

aespa, the group Karina belongs to, won the grand prize, “Global-K Artist of the Year,” and “Global Top 10” at the “2026 Melon Music Awards,” held on the 14th, taking home two awards.

joyjoy90@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.