[Sportschosun reporter Kim So-hee] It was revealed that Kim Kwang-kyu and Im Won-hee live in the same apartment in Yeonhui-dong.

The MBC variety show Hangout with Yoo, which aired on the 28th, featured the members visiting a cafe in Yeonhui-dong. The members were delighted to meet actors Kim Kwang-kyu and Im Won-hee, who appeared as guests.

As Yoo Jae-suk warmly welcomed the two, he mentioned an unexpected thing they had in common. It turned out that Kim Kwang-kyu and Im Won-hee lived in the same apartment in Yeonhui-dong. The members could not hide their surprise at the unexpected connection between the two.

Yoo Jae-suk was amazed, saying he had only recently learned that the two lived in the same apartment. “It was so funny,” he said, then asked, “You two didn’t know each other, right?”

Kim Kwang-kyu said he knew where Im Won-hee lived, since his face had often appeared on television. Im Won-hee, on the other hand, revealed that he had heard from a resident about Kim Kwang-kyu moving into the same apartment even before it happened.

Im Won-hee explained what happened: “You know when I found out? I was sorting the recyclables, and a resident said, ‘Do you know Mr. Kim Kwang-kyu is coming here?’ A few months later, [Kim Kwang-kyu] really did show up.” In other words, what he had heard from the resident actually came true.

After hearing this, Yoo Jae-suk began, “That apartment, among us...” Im Won-hee picked up where he left off and asked, “A celebrity apartment?” wearing a smug expression that made everyone burst out laughing.

When Yoo Jae-suk reacted in disbelief, saying, “It’s not a celebrity apartment,” Im Won-hee shot back, “If two celebrities live there, it’s a celebrity apartment.” He gave the apartment special significance because he and Kim Kwang-kyu—the only two celebrities living there—called it home. Im Won-hee’s characteristically cheeky banter made the atmosphere on set even more cheerful.

Meanwhile, after overcoming the pain of being a victim of a jeonse rental scam and the fall in apartment prices in Songdo, Kim Kwang-kyu bought an apartment in Yeonhui-dong and moved there in 2026, at the age of 58.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.