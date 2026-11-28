[Sportschosun reporter Kim So-hee] TV personality Yoo Jae-suk expressed regret at news that the Chanel Hair Salon, with which he had formed a connection through ‘You Quiz,’ had moved.

The MBC variety show ‘Hangout with Yoo,’ which aired on the 28th, featured the members visiting a cafe in Yeonhui-dong. They warmly greeted guest actors Kim Kwang-kyu and Lim Won-hee, then looked around various parts of Yeonhui-dong.

That day, Yoo Jae-suk was following Lim Won-hee through an alley in Yeonhui-dong when he spotted a commercial building and stopped. Pointing at it, he recalled, “This used to be the site of ShaX Hair Salon, but it’s changed. It used to be Chanel Hair Salon.”

It turned out that the spot was where the hair salon they had visited about eight years earlier on tvN’s variety show ‘You Quiz on the Block’ (hereafter ‘You Quiz’) had been. Then known as the so-called ‘Chanel Hair Salon,’ the place drew attention for the distinctive banter of its owner and regular customers.

In particular, the salon owner and regular customers were given the chance to take on a quiz with 1 million won at stake, but amused viewers by coolly passing, saying, “I’m not doing it!” Their unvarnished, candid reactions and unexpected choice left a strong impression on viewers and made headlines.

Finding the nostalgic spot again after a long time, Yoo Jae-suk showed both delight and regret. He also shared an update on the owner, who had moved the salon, saying, “The owner has gone somewhere else and is working there.”

Meanwhile, the owner of the ‘Chanel Hair Salon’ appeared on ‘You Quiz’ again last July to mark the show’s 300th-episode special, meeting viewers once more. At the time, Yoo Jae-suk also mentioned that “the Chanel Hair Salon has changed both location and name,” sharing an update on how it had changed.

Time has passed, and the location and name have changed, but the special memories made through ‘You Quiz’ still remained in Yoo Jae-suk’s mind.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.