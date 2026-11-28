[Sportschosun reporter Lee Ge-eun] TV personality Haha said he decided to marry his wife, singer Byul, after falling for her warm-hearted nature. Her story of staying by her father’s side as he battled illness for 10 years after a medical accident was especially moving.

A video titled “Divorce... No, Couples’ Deliberation Camp (Haha and Byul) | Michigo Couples’ Deliberation Camp” was released on the YouTube channel “Lawyer Park Min-cheol’s Michigo” on the 26th.

When asked why he decided to marry Byul, Haha began, “I saw Go-eun’s (Byul’s real name) character. She was kind and strong, and was known as a devoted daughter among singers.”

He continued, “Her father had been bedridden for more than 10 years because of a medical accident. His condition was extremely critical, so she was always on tenterhooks, even when doing live broadcasts or filming variety shows. If the hospital called, she had to go right away. But she was always bright and cheerful. There was a little sadness in her eyes, but I thought that if I ever got married, I’d want to marry someone like her.”

Haha again expressed his affection for Byul, saying, “I was sure that even if I fell apart and hit rock bottom, this woman wouldn’t betray me.”

Byul’s father suffered a medical accident in 2002 and spent 10 years battling an illness that left him completely unable to move. He died in 2012. Byul reportedly took on the responsibility of caring for him while continuing her singing career. Her father’s death just after Byul and Haha completed their marriage registration made the loss all the more heartbreaking. The couple held their wedding ceremony later that same year and have two sons and one daughter.

joyjoy90@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.