[Sportschosun reporter Kim So-hee] Broadcaster Jeong Jun-ha surprised viewers by revealing that he had earned a certification as a national traditional liquor sommelier at the age of 55.

In the 553rd episode of JTBC variety show Knowing Bros, which aired on the 28th, broadcaster Seo Kyung-seok, Jeong Jun-ha, comedian Kim Byung-man and Mamamoo's Solar joined Bros School as transfer students for a special featuring “certificate collectors.”

The cast members showed off their unusual backgrounds by revealing the special certifications each held. Following Seo Kyung-seok, who scored a perfect mark on the Korean History Proficiency Test, and Kim Byung-man, who earned a pilot's license, Jeong Jun-ha also drew attention by confidently introducing his certifications.

“I have three things related to the restaurant business,” Jeong Jun-ha said, referring to the certifications he held. He then revealed, “For traditional liquor, I'm a national representative sommelier,” drawing the Bros' attention.

He also held a professional certification related to sake, in addition to those related to traditional liquor. “For sake, I have an internationally certified Kikisake-shi sake sommelier certification and a food service management specialist certification. They're nothing difficult,” Jeong Jun-ha explained modestly.

He also revealed what led him to pursue the traditional liquor sommelier certification. “I was always interested in traditional liquor. I studied for a long time before earning it,” he said. His longstanding interest in traditional liquor led him to study consistently and eventually earn the professional certification.

Only six people are said to be able to pass the certification each year, which added to the surprise. Since only a limited number of people can earn it, the certification requires considerable expertise and preparation. Jeong Jun-ha's record of taking on a new field and earning recognition for his expertise at 55 drew admiration.

Reporter Kim So-hee yaqqol@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.