[Sportschosun reporter Lee Ga-eun] Actress Park Ha-na found an empty priority seat for pregnant passengers on a packed subway and expressed her gratitude.

On the 28th, Park Ha-na posted a photo along with the message, “A seat for pregnant women left vacant on a packed subway. So touching. Thank you.”

The photo shows Park Ha-na sitting in a priority seat for pregnant passengers. A badge on her bag bearing the words “Pregnant women first” also catches the eye.

Park Ha-na recently shared the news of her pregnancy and received many congratulations. In March, she said her second round of IVF treatment had failed and that she would try a third round. In June, she said, “I started IVF because I wanted to have twins, so it wasn’t easy. Now I’m just trying to take things easy.” After continuing to pursue IVF treatment, she finally became pregnant.

Park Ha-na was born in 1985 and is 41 years old this year. She has appeared in dramas including Apgujeong Midnight Sun, Miss Korea, Mystic Pop-up Bar and Young Lady and Gentleman. Kim Tae-sul was born in 1984, joined the Seoul SK Knights in 2007 and played as a top-tier guard before retiring in 2021.

joyjoy90@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.