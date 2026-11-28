[Sportschosun reporter Kim So-hee] A special meeting between singer and actress Suzy and BLACKPINK’s Jennie has been revealed, drawing attention. The two showed off their special bond, enjoying workouts together and even drinking wine as they spent a relaxing time together.

On the 28th, Suzy posted several photos to her account along with a wine emoji.

The photos showed Suzy and Jennie spending time together. The two enjoyed working out side by side and sharing a healthy daily routine, then savored a relaxed atmosphere over wine. Their time together and the way they have maintained their friendship despite busy schedules caught people’s attention.

The meeting has drawn even more interest because the two stars each have a distinctive presence in different fields. Since both Suzy and Jennie are singers who also wield influence in fashion and advertising, fans have continued to respond enthusiastically to their everyday get-together.

Suzy and Jennie’s friendship had previously been spotted at the VIP screening of the film Revolver. Their meeting drew attention then as well, and people were also interested in the bond they had maintained as senior and junior figures in the music industry.

Meanwhile, after wrapping filming on Disney+ original Portraits of Delusion, Suzy is now filming the new series Men of the Harem, which will be released on Netflix.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.