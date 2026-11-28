[Sportschosun reporter Kim So-hee] Solar of the group Mamamoo surprised viewers by revealing that her unusual drive for views had led her to take on a cockroach mukbang.

Episode 553 of JTBC’s variety show “Knowing Bros” (hereafter “Knowing Bros”), which aired on the 28th, featured a “certificate collectors” special. Broadcasters Seo Kyung-seok and Jeong Jun-ha, comedian Kim Byung-man, and Mamamoo’s Solar joined the Bros’ school as transfer students.

Solar said that she had tried a variety of foods while running her personal channel. She had eaten foods that are not easy to come across, from pig’s ears to snake soup and fried snake. The Bros were intrigued by her unusual history of taking on mukbang challenges.

What particularly astonished everyone was cockroach ramen. When Solar revealed that she had actually tried ramen made with cockroaches, the studio erupted in surprise.

Then, when footage of Solar’s mukbang was shown, Lee Mi-joo, who appeared as a temporary Brother for the day, exclaimed in horror, “Don’t do it!” Lee Sang-min, who was watching, explained that the dish was actually sold, saying, “That’s Taiwan, right? It’s famous. They probably sell only 20 bowls a day.” Seo Jang-hoon was aghast: “How can you stomach that?”

Solar also vividly described how the food had tasted at the time. She said, “The sea cockroach is really this big. At first, I really couldn’t eat it just looking at it, because it was looking at me. I took one spoonful, and it was so delicious. It was kind of like lobster, but much tastier than lobster.”

The Bros, too, couldn’t hide their surprise at Solar’s explanation that, despite its shocking appearance, the food tasted unexpectedly good.

Seo Jang-hoon asked Solar, “Did you have a strong stomach even as a child?” Solar firmly replied, “No.” She explained that she hadn’t always been able to stomach such things.

Kang Ho-dong then asked whether she had tried the food out of curiosity about its taste or because she wanted to get views. Solar answered without hesitation, “99 to 1.” She meant that her desire for views accounted for 99.

Hearing this, Kim Shin-young called Solar “a monster born of capitalism,” drawing laughs.

Solar added, “I was looking for what people would be curious to see me eat, and got as far as cockroaches. That really blew up. The visuals are no joke.” As she considered unusual mukbangs that might pique viewers’ curiosity, she ended up taking on cockroach ramen, and the video in fact attracted a great deal of attention.

Solar’s unusual content ambitions, which took her beyond ordinary mukbangs to try even extreme foods, made people laugh.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.