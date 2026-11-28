[Sportschosun reporter Kim So-hee] Karina of the group aespa has won an enthusiastic response from fans after transforming into a lovely “Santa Girl.” Her adorable visuals, brimming with Christmas spirit, and refreshing performance have captured fans’ hearts.

On the 28th, aespa, the group Karina belongs to, marked its sixth debut anniversary by holding “2026 aespa FAN MEETING ‘MY, I Miss You, ae’” at Hwajeong Tiger Dome on Korea University’s Seoul Campus, where the members spent special time with fans.

That day, aespa’s members took to the stage in a surprise transformation into Santa Girls ahead of Christmas. Karina and the other members appeared in Santa outfits and put on lively performances to Christmas carols, including “Jingle Bells.”

Karina especially caught people’s attention with a lovely charm that was different from the charismatic image she usually shows onstage. Fans responded enthusiastically to her Santa Girl transformation, which brought out the Christmas spirit in full.

Above all, Karina’s healthy, full-looking visuals drew attention. Fans welcomed her changed look with comments such as, “It’s so nice to see someone stand out with a healthy look in this era of extreme thinness,” “She looks even more beautiful with a fuller figure,” “She looks great,” and “It really suits her.”

Fans say Karina’s healthy, natural charm is all the more welcome in an atmosphere where slim figures tend to draw attention. Fans have continued to praise her lovely Santa Girl transformation, making it a hot topic.

aespa spent meaningful time with fans to mark its sixth debut anniversary. The Christmas performance prepared for the special occasion made the event even more memorable, giving fans an unforgettable experience.

Meanwhile, aespa, the group Karina belongs to, is a leading fourth-generation girl group that debuted in 2020 and has earned fans’ love with numerous hit songs, including “Next Level,” “Whiplash,” “Supernova” and “LEMONADE.” The group will hold “2026 aespa FAN MEETING ‘MY, I Miss You, ae’” at Korea University’s Hwajeong Tiger Dome through the 29th.

Reporter Kim So-hee yaqqol@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.