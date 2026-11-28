[Sportschosun reporter Lee Ga-eun] Singer Eun Ji-won said he believes children can rely on their parents as much as they want.

Singer Eun Ga-eun and her mother appeared on the KBS2 variety show Mr. House Husband Season 2 (hereafter, Mr. House Husband), which aired on the 28th.

That day, Eun Ga-eun told her husband, Park Hyun-ho, that her mother was avoiding her attempts to get in touch. Eun Ga-eun said she had argued with her mother and conveyed how serious things were, saying, “Mom said she wanted to cut ties with me?”

Eventually, Eun Ga-eun went to a temple in Gimhae, her hometown, that her mother often visits, to look for her mother, who had become unreachable. Fortunately, her mother was there. The two bickered as her mother said, “How could I answer the phone while praying at the temple? You’re overreacting for no reason. I came here to pray so I can get along better with you all.”

That day, guest Wendy, a member of Red Velvet, shared, “I feel like I’m seeing my mom and myself in that scene. Even when I feel sorry, sometimes I can’t bring myself to say things that way. It’s like mirror therapy.” Eun Ji-won replied, “That’s because you care about each other. There’s no need to be considerate of each other; children can just take whatever their parents give them. Just say, ‘Thank you,’ and accept it.” An on-screen caption then read, “As expected, a 49-year-old son getting an allowance from his mom,” drawing attention.

Meanwhile, Eun Ji-won remarried last year, 13 years after his divorce, to a stylist nine years his junior.

joyjoy90@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.