[Sportschosun reporter Lee Ga-eun] Ji-min, a former member of the group AOA, showed off a fresh charm with a markedly changed vibe and distinctive fashion.

Ji-min posted several photos on the 28th, sharing an update on how she has been.

In the photos, Ji-min paired a V-neck oversized knit sweater with an ivory miniskirt, creating a delicate yet vintage look. She added a kitschy touch with long socks. Her long blonde hair and bangs, along with accessories such as a silver ring and a necklace, completed the stylish look. Her noticeably different vibe from before also caught the eye.

Ji-min had previously made headlines by showing off a daring lingerie look.

Ji-min debuted with AOA in 2012 and was loved for songs such as “Heart Attack,” “Short Hair” and “Miniskirt,” but left the group in 2020.

joyjoy90@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.