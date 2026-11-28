[Sportschosun reporter Kim So-hee] Girls' Generation's Hyoyeon revealed her childhood dream of becoming a “wise mother and good wife.”

Episode 426 of the MBC variety show Omniscient Interfering View, which aired on the 28th, featured a look at Girls' Generation's Hyoyeon's varied daily life.

That day, Hyoyeon opened up about the romantic vision of marriage she had cherished since childhood. While talking with a staff member, she said, “I’m in my thirties, and a lot of people around me haven’t gotten married.” The staff member bluntly retorted, “You first,” prompting Hyoyeon to laugh and say, “I guess that’s what happens when you work. I used to put marriage first...” She sounded regretful.

It turned out that Hyoyeon had long dreamed of marrying young and starting a family. She even revealed that she had set having many children as a goal, surprising viewers. “Getting up early, preparing a meal for my husband, sending the kids to school, and cleaning the house looked appealing,” she explained. She had dreamed of a modest family life quite different from her glamorous image onstage.

Hyoyeon's frugal side also came to light. Staff members praised her for her thriftiness, noting that she usually carried a shopping bag instead of a regular bag. Hyoyeon said, “I collected coins in a water-dispenser jug. I used them when we went on family trips,” drawing admiration. She reportedly made a habit of not wasting even small amounts of money, saving them up for trips with her family.

She also discussed specific plans for marriage and having children. When a staff member asked, “How many kids do you want to have?” Hyoyeon replied, “I want two. I used to want three...” She had once dreamed of having three children but changed her mind to two after considering the practical realities.

The staff member then recommended that she freeze her eggs, saying, “Chanel is cheapest today, and eggs are youngest today,” which drew laughs. Faced with the unexpectedly practical advice, Hyoyeon ruefully acknowledged, “I am at an age when I need to hurry,” sending the room into laughter.

Reporter Kim So-hee yaqqol@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.