[Sportschosun reporter Kim So-hee] Former soccer player Park Joo-ho revealed the special story behind his wife Anna’s decision to have a fourth child.

A short video titled “Behind the Scenes of Park Joo-ho’s Fourth Child” was recently posted on Park’s YouTube channel.

In the video, when asked how old his children were, Park replied, “Our Na-eun is 11, Geonhu is 9, and Élyséen is 7. And then the next one is due soon,” sharing an update as he awaited the birth of their fourth child.

When Ki Sung-yueng, who heard this, remarked, “That’s quite a long gap,” Park calmly replied, “My wife was ill, you know.” Given that Anna had previously gone through a difficult time battling breast cancer, it suggested that the couple had also faced a difficult period before deciding to have a fourth child.

Ki then asked, “What made you decide to have another?” and Park explained that his wife’s determination had played a big part.

He confided, “My wife was the one who motivated me to have another baby. She’d always wanted more children. I said, ‘There’s no way I can do it,’ and ‘It’s too hard,’ but after my wife got sick, I came to think, ‘Now that you’re fully recovered, okay, let’s have a baby.’”

They decided to try for another child after his wife’s health recovered. In particular, by understanding and accepting Anna’s wish—she had long wanted more children—they welcomed the new joy of a fourth pregnancy.

Park added, “It’s all the same now, whether it’s three or four,” showing the easygoing attitude of a father of a large family. Ki said, “Na-eun will help a lot,” and offered warm congratulations to the family as they prepared to welcome their fourth child.

Former soccer player Park Joo-ho married Anna, who is from Switzerland, in 2015, and they have two sons and a daughter. The couple appeared on KBS 2TV’s variety show The Return of Superman and won many fans with their close-knit family bond and their children’s adorable everyday lives.

Anna received support from many people after revealing in 2022 that she was battling breast cancer. After undergoing treatment and recovery, she was reportedly declared to be in complete remission. She is now pregnant with their fourth child, and they are preparing to become parents of four.

Reporter Kim So-hee yaqqol@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.