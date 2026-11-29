[Sportschosun reporter Kim So-hee] Girls' Generation members HYOYEON and Seohyun drew laughs as they recalled how their dorm life was the complete opposite in the early days after their debut.

HYOYEON appeared on MBC's variety show 'Omniscient Interfering View' (hereafter, 'Omniscient Interfering View'), which aired on the 28th, and shared a glimpse of her daily life.

That day, HYOYEON drew attention by revealing that, among the Girls' Generation members, she sees Seohyun most often. She said, "We usually eat together, too. Since she doesn't drink, we don't see each other in the evenings because we're not on the same page about that. Seohyun is incredibly affectionate with me."

Later, Seohyun cooked for HYOYEON herself, and the two enjoyed a cozy meal together. Naturally, they went on to talk about their life in the dorm in the past.

Seohyun, who was drinking an alcoholic beverage with an alcohol content of 3%, declared, "I'll see what it's like to get completely drunk. I'll sleep here tonight." HYOYEON replied, "I'll go out and have fun," revealing just how different their lifestyles were.

Seohyun then recalled their dorm life in the early days after their debut, saying, "That brings back a nightmare. I used to stop you every time you tried to go out." HYOYEON also candidly looked back on that time. She confessed, "I did swear about it sometimes. I'd think, 'Why doesn't she go out? Why is she opening a book? Why is she studying?'" drawing laughs.

People around them also remembered their contrasting personalities. A makeup staff member who had been with Girls' Generation since the early days after their debut testified, "I remember Seohyun always carrying English and math books in an eco bag from when she was young. She didn't eat unhealthy things, and she was an incredibly upright and honest kid."

HYOYEON said that living with Seohyun had also led her to reflect on herself. She said, "Watching her made me reflect on myself, too. When Seohyun was taking health supplements and I was drinking alcohol, we were polar opposites, weren't we? Who would have imagined that we'd end up in the same group when we were trainees? When I think back to us as little kids, we really seemed like such an unlikely match," drawing peals of laughter.

But their different personalities had, if anything, made their relationship even more special. Seohyun said, "It's really amazing. We're closest now, and I think it's because we have so many memories." The memories they built over a long time living together had made them especially important to each other.

HYOYEON agreed with Seohyun, saying, "I think being roommates was a big part of it. We were roommates in Japan and in Korea. Didn't we lie on the bed and talk, too?" But then she suddenly asked Seohyun, "Still, how have you never farted even once? Thinking about it now, I don't think I've ever heard a sound like that from you." Her question sent the set into fits of laughter.

Seohyun laughed and said, "That's true. I've never thought about it."

Jeon Hyun-moo, who was watching from the studio, asked, "Did you let them rip without holding back yourself?" HYOYEON replied, "I don't like that kind of thing either. I don't want people to see me fart," drawing more laughs.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.