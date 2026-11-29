[Sportschosun reporter Lee Ga-eun] Ok-sun of Season 31 of 'I Am Solo' showed off her radiant looks after successfully losing weight.

On the 28th, Ok-sun posted a photo with the caption, “I did something fun today.”

In the photo, she wore a white fur jacket and exuded an innocent air. Her slimmer facial contours, in particular, caught the eye.

Ok-sun is said to have lost about 9 kg after appearing on 'I Am Solo.' Recently, when a netizen asked her about her diet, she said, “I lost about 9 kg. I weighed 65 kg at the time. I was happy,” and shared a photo from her time on the show. She is currently said to be 170 cm tall and weigh 56 kg.

Ok-sun appeared on Season 31 of 'I Am Solo' on SBS Plus and ENA. She became the final couple with Young-ho, a dentist, at the time, but they broke up after the show aired.

During the broadcast of 'I Am Solo,' Ok-sun was also embroiled in a backbiting controversy after discussing yuriverre_ with Young-suk and Jeong-hui while yuriverre_ was absent. Later, after facing all kinds of rumors and malicious comments, Ok-sun announced plans to take legal action.

joyjoy90@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.