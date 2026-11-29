[Sportschosun reporter Lee Ga-eun] Translator Lee Yoon-jin has revealed a new home in Apgujeong, Seoul.

On the 28th, a video titled “The Soda Family Is Back: Let Us Show You Our Home” was posted on the “SodaJini” YouTube channel.

Lee Yoon-jin greeted viewers with the two children, saying, “We’re back together as a complete family after five years. This is our new home.”

She explained, “I was in Bali, but I was transferred to Korea early this year, so I came back. Housing prices had gone up a lot. We were looking for an apartment in an area where the three of us could live comfortably and the children could go to school, and I came across a good older apartment listed directly on Karrot. Since it was an older apartment and this was a new beginning, I wanted to give it a fresh look. But remodeling and labor costs had gone up so much that I did a semi-DIY renovation.”

Lee Yoon-jin added, “When I returned to Korea, I went through a lot of difficult times, and I missed the 1980s apartments where I lived as a child. I drew a lot of inspiration from that—the atmosphere of 1980s apartments—for the interior.”

The fully renovated apartment had four bedrooms and a spacious layout, while its warm yet luxurious interior caught the eye.

Meanwhile, Lee Yoon-jin married actor Lee Beom-soo in 2010, and they had one son and one daughter. After announcing their split in 2024, they began divorce proceedings. They announced that they had agreed to divorce last March, and their two children are currently in Lee Yoon-jin’s care.

joyjoy90@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.