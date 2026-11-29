[Sportschosun reporter Lee Ga-eun] Travel content creator and writer Shin A-romi shared her candid thoughts on marriage.

Shin A-romi appeared on MBN's 'Dongchimi,' which aired on the 28th.

Shin A-romi, who shares content about her single life, said, "My mom used to have this ('Dongchimi') on every day, and watching it, I thought so many times that I really didn't want to get married."

She added, "When I posted videos of myself living alone, I got so many hate comments. They said, 'You'll die alone,' 'You'll be lonely,' and 'You're not happy, so don't pretend to be.' But in the end, everyone will die alone."

On marriage, she also offered a reality check, saying, "It seems like a corporate merger. There are cases where people are better off after getting married, but there are also many cases where they aren't. I wondered what reason there could be to take that risk, but I couldn't find one. Problems arise in marriage when you try to control the other person."

Meanwhile, Shin A-romi, who was born in 1986, runs a YouTube channel called 'Shin A-romi' with 210,000 subscribers.

joyjoy90@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.