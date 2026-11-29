[Sportschosun reporter Jeong An-ji] Singer Taeyeon reacted angrily to her juniors’ rude behavior during filming.

On the 28th, Seol In-ah, Geum Sae-rok, Han Ji-hyun and Yeonwoo from “Iron Girls 3” appeared on tvN’s Amazing Saturday, also known as “Amazing Saturday.”

In the “Six as One—Omniscient Comment POV” segment, contestants played a game in which they listened to a particular line from the show and guessed it one letter at a time.

Shin Dong-yup called out P.O., who was on the opposing team, saying, “You’re trying to use ventriloquism.” P.O. shot back rudely, “What?” while his teammate Young K chimed in, “We didn’t say anything.”

Watching this, Taeyeon bit her lower lip tightly, then quipped, “How dare you be so rude?”—sending the set into fits of laughter. She ultimately couldn’t hold back at the juniors’ cheeky attitude and fired off a remark.

Taeyeon’s anger didn’t end there. Later, when Hanhae called out P.O. for cheating, P.O. acted up, going, “Woo.” Seeing this, Taeyeon snapped back again, “You have no manners!” firmly shutting down the juniors’ teasing and drawing laughter.

anjee85@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.