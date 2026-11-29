[Sportschosun reporter Jeong An-ji] Jang Dong-min had viewers in stitches when he was named the “2026 Dokbak Ugly Guy” selected by AI and angrily declared, “I’ll smash my phone.”

The fifth episode of Channel S’s “You Pay! Dokbak Tour,” which aired on Saturday the 28th, featured comedian best friends Kim Dae-hee, Kim Jun-ho, Jang Dong-min, Yoo Se-yoon and Hong In-gyu setting out on a tour of Yangsan, South Gyeongsang Province, on the second day of their history tour.

That day, Dokbakz headed to Hwangsan Campground, one of Yangsan’s up-and-coming relaxation spots. There, they met their “travel buddy,” Sun Kim, and bonded over the pork belly barbecue he had prepared. Sun Kim also gave an easy-to-follow explanation of the origins of samgyeopsal, capturing Dokbakz’s attention. Hong In-gyu was pleased, saying, “It tastes even better when you know the history behind it.”

After the meal, Dokbakz and Sun Kim played a Dokbak game, with the campground rental fee and the cost of the meal ingredients at stake. They sent a group photo to AI and asked it to “erase the ugliest person, one at a time.” The one “handsome man” left at the end would pay the bill. The first person eliminated—and the identity of the “2026 Dokbak No. 1 Ugly Guy”—was none other than Jang Dong-min. Dokbakz burst into laughter when Jang, who has recently been making headlines with “The Devil’s Plan: Death Again” and receiving high praise as the “GOAT of survival shows,” was singled out as ugly. Jang flew into a rage, saying, “I’ll smash this phone. Bring me a hammer!” and “Why am I the only one being humiliated...?” Yoo Se-yoon was named the most handsome among Dokbakz, but paid the bill with a happier smile than ever.

That night, they went to the accommodation Sun Kim had booked. After arriving at the two-story lodging, which looked like a villa, they unpacked and decided to choose who would pay the accommodation bill. They opted to play a clothes-hanger-throwing game, and Sun Kim came last, unexpectedly showing his clumsy side, and paid 180,000 won for the lodging.

The next morning, Sun Kim got behind the wheel and drove to Tongdosa, an “ancient temple with a thousand-year history” at the foot of Yeongchuksan. Dokbakz said they were curious how old the temple was, and Sun Kim surprised them by explaining that it was built in the seventh century, during the Unified Silla period. They passed through Iljumun, the main gate, and entered the main hall, Daeungjeon. After praying solemnly, they went to a nearby buckwheat flower field, a popular photo spot, and took a group picture.

There, Dokbakz spontaneously held a “Dokbak Golbin Bell(?)” quiz. The game pitted teams of two against each other in general-knowledge questions from various fields, with Sun Kim first taking on the roles of MC and quizmaster. Kim Dae-hee and Hong In-gyu displayed unexpected braininess and were delighted to escape the penalty early on, while Kim Jun-ho grumbled, “You keep asking questions that are way below our level.” After a close contest, Yoo Se-yoon and Sun Kim, neither of whom had answered a single question correctly, met in the final. Against everyone’s expectations, Yoo pulled off an upset and beat Sun Kim. Sun Kim hung his head after picking up his second Dokbak penalty, while Dokbakz teased him, “Teacher, read some books!” Their banter brought out their hilariously chaotic chemistry.

After the lively game, Dokbakz rode in Sun Kim’s car to a restaurant. On the way, Kim Jun-ho asked, “I’m going to Jeju soon. Is there any knowledge about Jeju I can show off in front of my wife?” Sun Kim began by saying, “There’s a Seobok Museum in Seogwipo,” then explained, “There’s a story that Xu Fu, an envoy of Qin Shi Huang, came to Jeju in search of the elixir of life and then returned. That’s why ‘Seogwipo’ means ‘the harbor Xu Fu came to and returned from.’” Kim Jun-ho was pleased with the history lesson, which could even help with prenatal education, and said, “I’ll have to tell my wife that when we go to Jeju.”

At last, Dokbakz arrived at the pork gukbap restaurant Sun Kim had recommended. They were intrigued by the pork soup with rice, served with udon noodles instead of thin noodles, and eagerly slurped them up. “Mukshigi” Kim Jun-ho raved, “This is No. 1 for gukbap!” Yoo Se-yoon said, “It feels like eating spicy meat noodles,” mixed in rice and polished off the whole bowl. After the meal, Dokbakz said goodbye to Sun Kim and headed to their next destination, Sacheon, South Gyeongsang Province. They unpacked at accommodation in a natural recreation forest filled with the scent of phytoncides. Then they went to a nearby café to meet their “travel buddy.” To their surprise, Lee Dae-ho—“Joseon’s No. 4 hitter” and “Busan’s son”—appeared in front of Dokbakz. Hong In-gyu, who had recruited him as their travel buddy, puffed out his chest, and Dokbakz gave him a thumbs-up for his unexpectedly impressive connections.

anjee85@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.