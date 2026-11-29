[Sportschosun reporter Jeong An-ji] Singer Solar opened up about a harrowing experience in which she was randomly assaulted in the United States.

Comedians Seo Kyung-seok, Jeong Jun-ha, Kim Byung-man, and MAMAMOO’s Solar appeared as guests on JTBC’s Knowing Bros, which aired on the 28th.

Solar recalled the incident: “I was walking down the street during a MAMAMOO tour. There was a man walking on the other side of the street too.”

She continued, “I just glanced at him and kept going. But then he suddenly jaywalked over and appeared right beside me.” She added, “I wondered, ‘Why is he crossing?’ but then he suddenly picked up a chair from a pile of recyclables and threw it at me,” leaving the others stunned.

“The chair broke, and I was hit by fragments of it. I was so startled,” Solar said. “He swore at me in English and raised his hand to hit me.”

She said, “My manager was there and intervened, and a scuffle broke out. During the tense standoff, the man kept swearing and then left. I was the victim of an unprovoked attack.”

anjee85@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.