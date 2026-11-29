[Sportschosun reporter Cho Min-jeong] The eldest son of Nam Kyung-pil, the former governor of Gyeonggi Province, served a prison term for drug use and is once again facing possible detention just over a year after his release.

According to legal sources on the 29th, the Suwon District Court Seongnam Branch will hold a pre-arrest suspect examination (detention warrant hearing) at 3 p.m. that day for a man in his 30s identified only by the surname Nam, who is suspected of violating the Act on Special Cases Concerning the Punishment, etc. of Sexual Crimes and the Stalking Punishment Act, as well as assault and aggravated intimidation, among other offenses.

Nam is accused of repeatedly assaulting a woman he had been dating for about a year since October last year and threatening to distribute videos of them having sex. He is also accused of stalking her after they broke up, including by repeatedly contacting her and sending her items.

Police began investigating after receiving a complaint from Nam’s former partner on the 20th. They arrested Nam on the 26th and seized items including a mobile phone after searching his residence, then applied for an arrest warrant the following day.

During the investigation, police also found indications that he may have misused prescription psychotropic medication and plan to establish the relevant facts.

Nam’s side, however, denies the main allegations. They say the video in question was filmed with mutual consent while the two were dating, and that there was no threat to distribute it or any actual distribution to others. Nam instead claims that his former partner assaulted and verbally abused him.

Nam was previously sentenced to two years and six months in prison on charges including smoking cannabis and using methamphetamine 16 times between 2022 and 2023.

After his release last October, Nam publicly expressed his determination to overcome drug addiction in media interviews, but became involved in another criminal case just over a year later.

Whether Nam will be detained is expected to be decided after the warrant hearing that day.

Reporter Cho Min-jeong, mj.cho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.