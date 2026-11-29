[Sportschosun reporter Jeong An-ji] At 64, Kim Jang-hoon visited a matchmaking agency for the first time in his life to find a life partner.

On SBS’s My Little Old Boy (Miusae), airing on the 29th, Kim Jang-hoon sets out with his close younger friend Young Tak to seek out benefits available only to people aged 60 and older.

Recently, Kim Jang-hoon and Young Tak headed to a senior cinema, where people aged 60 and older can watch a movie for just 2,000 won. When Young Tak, who was accompanying him, was also able to see a movie for the same price, Kim Jang-hoon drew laughs by making a big show of how Young Tak was getting the discount thanks to him. Meanwhile, Young Tak, who had performed onstage at Kim Jang-hoon’s concert when he was still an unknown singer, spoke of their long-standing connection, saying, “I had decided I would go wherever you performed.”

Then, Kim Jang-hoon and Young Tak visited a place where older adults enjoy Korean chess and Go, and challenged a Go expert. MC Shin Dong-yup, who was watching, also acknowledged Kim Jang-hoon’s skill, recounting how he had once played Go with him and been thoroughly outplayed. But once the game began, even the usually talkative Kim Jang-hoon reportedly clammed up in the face of his opponent’s formidable skill, leaving viewers curious about the outcome of the one-game showdown.

When Kim Jang-hoon, visiting a matchmaking agency for the first time in his life, asked whether people his age—64—also came in for consultations, the couple manager said Kim Jang-hoon was the oldest-ever client seeking a first marriage. Kim Jang-hoon subtly promoted himself by asking whether looking young would count as a bonus point. The manager unexpectedly pointed to his abundant hair as a strength, drawing laughs—but only briefly: when Kim Jang-hoon revealed that his total assets amounted to 30 million won, the manager reportedly looked momentarily flustered. Interest is building in what story lies behind the remark that his total assets amount to 30 million won, and what kind of partner he might meet.

The results of Kim Jang-hoon’s first-ever consultation at a matchmaking agency can be seen on SBS’s My Little Old Boy, airing at 9 p.m. on Sunday the 29th.

anjee85@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.