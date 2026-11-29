[Sportschosun reporter Cho Min-jeong] Singer LiSA (39), well known in South Korea for the theme song to the popular Japanese anime Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba, is going her separate way from voice actor Tatsuhisa Suzuki (43) after about seven years of marriage.

LiSA announced on the 28th through her official website and social media that she had divorced Tatsuhisa Suzuki. She explained that it was a decision they made together after lengthy discussions, while respecting and caring for each other.

LiSA expressed gratitude for her husband's efforts on behalf of their family over the years, and said they would continue to work together to lovingly raise their child as parents.

Tatsuhisa Suzuki also announced the divorce on his official website that same day. He said he would strive to do better in the future as a voice actor and creator, and as the father of one child.

The two married in January 2020, but their marriage hit a crisis the following year when allegations of infidelity involving Tatsuhisa Suzuki surfaced. Even after the incident, which caused considerable waves in Japan's entertainment industry at the time, they remained married. In April 2023, they also announced the birth of their first child.

However, they eventually announced their divorce about five years after the infidelity scandal emerged. They did not disclose the specific reason for the divorce.

Meanwhile, LiSA established herself as one of Japan's leading anime theme song singers, scoring a string of hits including “Gurenge” and “Homura,” theme songs for Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba. Tatsuhisa Suzuki is a voice actor who has worked on numerous popular anime, including Free! and The Seven Deadly Sins.

Reporter Cho Min-jeong mj.cho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.