[Sportschosun reporter Jeong An-ji] Singer and DJ Queen Wa$abii (real name Kim So-hee) mentioned Karina of the group aespa and showed unusual confidence in her figure.

On the 28th, Queen Wa$abii posted a video on her social media with the words, "I mean it."

In the video, Queen Wa$abii was enjoying a mukbang in a daring outfit that left her stomach fully exposed. The table was laden with appetizing food, including meat, chicken and bibim noodles, catching viewers’ attention.

During the mukbang, Queen Wa$abii confidently told an acquaintance, "They say Karina has a Western-style figure, but if I lose weight, my figure would be much better. Honestly, that’s laughable." Her acquaintance burst out laughing as if taken aback by her unrestrained remark. Queen Wa$abii then said, "How can you laugh? I meant what I said."

Earlier, on the 24th, Queen Wa$abii revealed, "People say I had rebound weight gain because I stopped taking Wegovy or Mounjaro, but that’s not true. I’ve tried the maximum doses: up to 2.4 mg of Wegovy and 15 mg of Mounjaro." She continued, "After taking them for a year and six months, I built up a tolerance, so I stopped losing weight and gained 10 kg in just two months. I was still taking them, but since I was gaining weight, I felt the money was going to waste and stopped." She added, "The rebound weight gain didn’t happen because I stopped. Honestly, I didn’t think I’d gain this much weight."

In the past, Queen Wa$abii made headlines after losing 16 kg over about three months and showing off her slimmer figure. About a year later, she again drew attention with a changed appearance. Now, her confident remarks mentioning Karina are attracting interest.

anjee85@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.