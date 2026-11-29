[Sportschosun reporter Jung An-ji] Jeon Hyun-moo, Lee Joon and Im Soo-hyang take on bold Chinese influencer-style makeup in Fuzhou, China, on “This Is Hyun-mu Road.”

The 11th episode of Maeil Broadcasting Network (MBN)’s real-life travel road-trip show “This Is Hyun-mu Road,” airing tonight, the 29th, at 10:30 p.m., will feature Jeon Hyun-moo and Lee Joon, along with their “travel friend” Im Soo-hyang, visiting landmarks and restaurants in Fuzhou, China, and immersing themselves in the local culture.

That day, the three head by subway to Sanfang Qixiang, which has a 1,700-year history. When the elegant wooden buildings come into view on a street dating back to the Qin dynasty, Im Soo-hyang exclaims, “It’s like a street from a Chinese historical drama.” Then, during their stroll, they have a welcome encounter. A local recognizes Im Soo-hyang and shows their admiration, saying, “I watched ‘My ID is Gangnam Beauty.’ You’re even prettier in person.” Lee Joon looks up at Im Soo-hyang in admiration at the unexpected appearance of a local fan, drawing laughs.

The three then head to a local restaurant with a 150-year tradition, confidently recommended by locals. The family business is now in its fourth generation, and they sample Fuzhou specialties, including dumpling soup, fish balls and peanut-sauce noodles. They repeatedly marvel, saying, “You can’t find this taste in Korea.” Even as they eat, the locals’ keen interest in Im Soo-hyang continues. Fans flock outside the restaurant to capture her on camera, giving the three a real sense of her extraordinary popularity.

After their delicious meal, the three take on a Chinese influencer makeup challenge, a trend in Korea as well. Jeon Hyun-moo first visits a costume rental shop and boldly asks, “Give me a princess outfit.” The staff, caught off guard by the unexpected request, immediately get to work preparing one. After spending about an hour getting made up, Lee Joon checks his reflection and says with satisfaction, “If I have a daughter someday, she’ll be pretty.” Im Soo-hyang completes a look reminiscent of a princess in a Chinese historical drama, with three decorative swords tucked into her hair. Jeon Hyun-moo, meanwhile, chooses a slip-style outfit and makes an entrance with a jaw-dropping look. His transformation is so daring that even the local staff cover their mouths, leaving the place in an uproar.

The “Chinese influencer trio,” each showing off their own style, head out onto the streets in their glamorous looks for a photo shoot. Locals who see them take out their cameras, and images of the three are posted in real time on Chinese social media, drawing intense interest. As he checks the local reaction, Jeon Hyun-moo says, “Local fans posted on their feeds, ‘Soo-hyang unni is pretty, Joon oppa is handsome,’ but about me they wrote, ‘I said hello to Hyun-moo oppa.’” Unlike the comments about the other two’s looks, his only mentioned exchanging greetings, prompting Jeon Hyun-moo to react ruefully and drawing laughs.

From Jeon Hyun-moo, Lee Joon and Im Soo-hyang’s wildly different Chinese influencer makeovers to their Fuzhou trip that won over local fans, the laughter-filled story can be seen in episode 11 of MBN’s “This Is Hyun-mu Road,” airing tonight, the 29th, at 10:30 p.m.

anjee85@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.